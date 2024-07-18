Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CIA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.86 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.53.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

