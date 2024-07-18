Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$4.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

