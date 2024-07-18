Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $579.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,015. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

