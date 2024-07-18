Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,115 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 422,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,505,000 after buying an additional 138,326 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,789. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
