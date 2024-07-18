Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Snap Stock Performance
SNAP remained flat at $14.57 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,693,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,596,688. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is a Dividend King?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.