Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
SCHG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.06. 1,500,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,900. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
