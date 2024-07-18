Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.06. 1,500,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,900. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.