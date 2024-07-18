Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $314.26 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,416 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 2.37% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $314,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,384,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.