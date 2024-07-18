Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,904. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.