Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,401 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $50,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 652,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

CHKP stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $170.86. 84,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,408. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

