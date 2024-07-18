Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.83. 71,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 176,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

