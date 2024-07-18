China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 678.5 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
Shares of JINFF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
