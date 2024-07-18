Chipotle Mexican Grill Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 332,392 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 846% compared to the typical volume of 35,142 put options.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.5 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.38. 28,932,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,834,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

