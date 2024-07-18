Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

