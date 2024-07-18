Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

