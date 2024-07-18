CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$60.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.85.

PPL stock opened at C$51.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$51.82.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

