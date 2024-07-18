CIBC Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$85.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.
CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.20.
In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total transaction of C$169,432.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
