CIBC Lowers West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$125.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 91,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,436. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.08. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 2.09.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 6.8641371 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
