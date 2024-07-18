Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,501 shares during the period. Ciena makes up 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.45% of Ciena worth $246,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

