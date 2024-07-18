Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.70. 1,497,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,986,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cinemark by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cinemark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

