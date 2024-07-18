Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.250-16.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $710.55.

Cintas Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $26.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $746.72. The stock had a trading volume of 160,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $697.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.20. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

