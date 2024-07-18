Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 20,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR stock remained flat at $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,250,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

