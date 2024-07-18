Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,011,000 after buying an additional 2,386,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after buying an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after buying an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,350,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

