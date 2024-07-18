Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Citi Trends Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 21,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,998. Citi Trends has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $287,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,811,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,132,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $287,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,811,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,132,964.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 135,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,575,539.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,851.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 664,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

