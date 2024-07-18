Citigroup Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $155.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $91.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,706,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,776 shares in the last quarter.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

