Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 117,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

