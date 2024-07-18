Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 182,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,430. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

