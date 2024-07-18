Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

