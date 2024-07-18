Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.83.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$61.59 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$68.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

