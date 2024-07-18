Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. 357,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,745,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,193 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

