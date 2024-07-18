Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

CBU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 459,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $59.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

