Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.33, but opened at $49.95. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 1,112 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

