Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 799,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,163,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 291,177 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

NYSE ELP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

