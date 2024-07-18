Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0028

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $434,781.96 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,300,102,923 coins and its circulating supply is 9,693,554,219 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

