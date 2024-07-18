Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.49 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Constellation has a market cap of $92.49 million and $3.30 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
