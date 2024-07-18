Contrasting HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -44.73% -28.52% -22.39% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of 9F shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and 9F’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 3.88 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -6.39 9F $58.09 million 0.38 -$19.75 million N/A N/A

9F has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.41%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats 9F on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 9F

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

