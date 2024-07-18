Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 5.2%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.64. 4,729,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,242,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.