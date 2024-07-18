Cormark Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.82. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

