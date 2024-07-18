Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

