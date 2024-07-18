Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.80 million.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
