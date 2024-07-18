Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.80 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

