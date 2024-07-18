Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 476,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166,019 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.14.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $650.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $654.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.