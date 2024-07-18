Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $476.77.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

