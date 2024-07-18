Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

