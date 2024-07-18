Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $447.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

