Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

FNDA stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

