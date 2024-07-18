Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,219 Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HERD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

