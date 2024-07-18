Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 206,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

