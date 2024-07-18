Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EG opened at $398.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.60 and its 200 day moving average is $376.65. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

