Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

