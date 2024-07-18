Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $178.97 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001227 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

