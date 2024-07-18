CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading 6.1% Higher

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.92. 138,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 188,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $879.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.